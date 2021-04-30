Left Menu

China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs 20 a day earlier

China reported 13 new mainland COVID-19 cases on April 29, down from 20 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 19 from 14 cases a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,655, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 30-04-2021 06:13 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 06:13 IST
China reported 13 new mainland COVID-19 cases on April 29, down from 20 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday. All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 19 from 14 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,655, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

