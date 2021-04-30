Left Menu

Vaccination of people above 18 in K'taka may be delayed: Health Minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-04-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 11:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Vaccination of people above 18 years of age, which was supposed to start from May 1, may be delayed as the vaccines have not yet arrived, Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar said on Friday.

''We have made orders to Serum Institute in Pune for over one crore doses but the official news is that they are still not prepared to give it to us from tomorrow as scheduled,'' the Minister told reporters here.

He asked people who have enrolled themselves on the Cowin portal for inoculation to refrain from going to vaccination centers on May 1.

The Minister said the government will intimate the eligible people after confirmation from the Serum Institute of India about the arrival of vaccines.

''We have already paid Rs 400 crore to purchase one crore doses of Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India in Pune,'' the Minister said.

According to him, the Serum Institute has the capacity to produce five to six crore doses in a month while the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech can produce one to 1.5 crore doses.

Russia's Sputnik has given licence to Dr Reddy's Laboratory to produce the vaccine but they have not informed the government officials when they will be able to supply it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

