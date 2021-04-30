Ukraine bans non-Ukrainian arrivals from India from May 2 - deputy health minister

Ukraine bans non-Ukrainian arrivals from India from May 2 - deputy health ministerReuters | Kyiv | Updated: 30-04-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 12:14 IST
Ukraine will impose an entry ban on non-nationals arriving from India, which is battling a surge in coronavirus cases, from May 2, its deputy health minister said on Friday.
Ukraine has reported more than 2 million COVID-19 cases so with 44,085 deaths.
