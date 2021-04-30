French Health Minister: must not underestimate potential danger of Indian COVID variant

French Health Minister: must not underestimate potential danger of Indian COVID variantReuters | Paris | Updated: 30-04-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 12:35 IST
French Health Minister Olivier Veran told France Info radio on Friday that it was still unclear if available COVID-19 vaccines were effective against the Indian variant, and he added that the danger of this variant must not be underestimated.
France has detected its first three cases of contamination with the B.1.617 variant of the novel coronavirus, currently present in India, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement late on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- B.1.617
- France
- India
- French
- Health Ministry
- Olivier Veran
- Indian
ALSO READ
US, NATO troops pulling out of Afghanistan will raise concerns for India, say experts
India, Pakistan among others with stake in stable future of Afghanistan, says US president Biden
EXCLUSIVE-India, Pakistan held secret talks to try to break Kashmir impasse
Eugène Poubelle: Google doodle to honor French lawyer & diplomat on his 190th Birthday
India records highest-ever 24-hour spike with over 2 lakh COVID-19 cases