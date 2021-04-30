Left Menu

Delhi LG tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 15:01 IST
Delhi LG tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

He said he will continue to work and monitor the situation in Delhi while being isolated at his residence.

''I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself since the onset of symptoms and all those who were in contact with me have been tested.Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence,'' he tweeted.

The LG along with his spouse took the first dose of COVID vaccine at the Tirath Ram Shah Hospital here last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Focus on weaker sections in 3rd phase vaccine drive: Baghel

The Chhattisgarh government on Friday requested the Centre to give priority to socially and economically weaker sections in vaccination against COVID-19 in the third phase when people in the 18 to 44 age group will be covered from May 1.In ...

Famine looms in southern Madagascar, U.N.'s food agency says

Famine is looming in southern Madagascar, where children are starving after drought and sandstorms ruined harvests, the U.N.s World Food Programme WFP said on Friday.Amer Daoudi, senior director of WFP operations globally, speaking from Ant...

Madras HC bans bursting of firecrackers on May 2 in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Madras High Court Chief Justice on Friday accepted a request made by advocate Ajay Francis Loyola to impose a ban on the bursting of firecrackers on the day of the counting of votes in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on May 2. The High Court hope...

AstraZeneca's Soriot: we didn't overpromise on COVID-19 vaccine supplies

AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on Friday the drugmaker had not overpromised on the supply of COVID-19 vaccines around the world, as he defended big cuts in deliveries that prompted a lawsuit by the European Union.The Europea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021