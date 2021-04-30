Maha vaccination count goes up by 34,000 amid vaccine shortage

The COVID-19 vaccination count in Maharashtra increased by 34,000 amid the current shortage of vaccine doses, an official said on Friday.

As compared to 2,37,700 people who were inoculated on Wednesday, a total of 2,72,176 beneficiaries were given the jabs on Thursday, an increase of 34,476.

With this, the state's cumulative vaccination figure now stands at 1,58,88,121, the official said.

Despite long queues and confusion at several vaccination centres, Mumbai city inoculated more people on Thursday as compared to Wednesday.

According to the health department's report, the city had inoculated 26,610 people on Wednesday, while 44,042 people received the jab on Thursday.

While the vaccination count in Pune, Nagpur, Satara, Nashik and Kolhapur districts were in five digits, Osmanabad (50), Jalna (198), Beed (585), Sindhudurg (267) and Solapur (174) reported some of the lowest inoculation figures.

The state has so far inoculated 11,05,848 healthcare workers, of whom 6,24,567 have received the second dose of their vaccine.

As many as 13,04,828 frontline workers have received the vaccine so far, of whom 4,83,444 have got the second dose, it was stated.

At least 1,09,64,761 people above the age of 45 have received their first dose of vaccine, while 14,04,673 have taken the second jab, the report said.

