Erdogan says Turkey has enough COVID-19 vaccine for now

Erdogan says Turkey has enough COVID-19 vaccine for nowReuters | Ankara | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 16:40 IST
Turkey has enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the moment and does not have any issues with procurement, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.
He was speaking two days after Turkey's health minister said that vaccines would be more scarce for the next two months, but Turkey had signed a deal for 50 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine that will start arriving in May.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
