Need to fight second wave of COVID-19 with renewed vigour: Mizoram guv

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Friday called upon the state government, churches, and civil society organizations to combat the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with ''renewed vigour''.

Pillai, following his interactions with top health officials, leaders of churches, civil societies, and students' unions at Raj Bhavan here, asked them to facilitate a collective fight against the menace.

Health minister Dr. R Lalthangliang, among others, took part in the meeting, where journalists were also invited.

The governor further said that the country's health system has been stretched to its limits and urged all stakeholders to ''remain focused and take requisite measures'' to check the spread of COVID-19.

Mizoram is one of the best-performing states when it comes to tackling the COVID-19 spread -- made possible by the joint efforts of the state government, religious bodies, and civil society organizations -- but there is a danger of ''complacency and fatigue'' creeping in due to the prolonged fight, he said.

''I would like to request all the stakeholders to remain strong. Although the difficulties seem to be many, we must remember that it is the darkest before dawn. Together, we will emerge victoriously,'' said Pillai, who was sworn in as the 21st governor of Mizoram in November 2019.

Pillai also gave assurance that he would approach the Centre and seek aid, if necessary.

Lalthangliana, during the meeting, told the governor that Mizoram was ahead of many other states in terms of ''preparedness and containment measures''.

''Every section is involved in the battle against COVID-19. The collective efforts have contributed a lot in tackling the spread of the disease,'' the minister said.

State health secretary Lalramnghaka, on his part, said Mizoram currently has 10 oxygen generating units, which, together, can generate 4,800 cubic meters of life-saving gas every day -- ''sufficient'' to meet the present requirement.

Efforts are underway to install more oxygen-generating units in Mamit and other districts, he added.

