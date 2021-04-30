Hyderabad: Top Cop urges rich people with mild COVID symptoms to give up hospital beds for needy patients

Amid a reported shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients and resultant deaths, city police commissioner Anjani Kumar on Friday appealed to ''rich people'' who got admitted to hospitals with mild symptoms to vacate beds for needy patients.

In a voice message on his Twitter handle, the top police official urged people not to use the money to capture a bed in this unprecedented situation.

''I request those rich people who occupied valuable hospital beds with just mild symptoms, to vacate.'' ''During this kind of crisis resources are scant. This is an unprecedented international crisis. You have money. That's good. But don't use that money to capture a bed,'' the top cop said.

By understanding other people's needs, Hyderabad and Telangana can be made a safer place, he further said, quoting Russian author Leo Tolstoy's quotes on humanity.

He also cited an incident that took place in Nagpur recently where an 85-year-old gave up his hospital bed for a younger patient and got himself voluntarily discharged.

The elderly person subsequently died, the commissioner said.

As of 8 PM on April 29, Telangana had 77,727 active cases.

