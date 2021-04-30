Left Menu

Hyderabad: Top Cop urges rich people with mild COVID symptoms to give up hospital beds for needy patients

Amid a reported shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients and resultant deaths, city police commissioner Anjani Kumar on Friday appealed to rich people who got admitted to hospitals with mild symptoms to vacate beds for needy patients. In a voice message on his Twitter handle, the top police official urged people not to use the money to capture a bed in this unprecedented situation. I request those rich people who occupied valuable hospital beds with just mild symptoms, to vacate. During this kind of crisis, resources are scant.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-04-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 18:14 IST
By understanding other people's needs, Hyderabad and Telangana can be made a safer place, he further said, quoting Russian author Leo Tolstoy's quotes on humanity.

He also cited an incident that took place in Nagpur recently where an 85-year-old gave up his hospital bed for a younger patient and got himself voluntarily discharged.

The elderly person subsequently died, the commissioner said.

As of 8 PM on April 29, Telangana had 77,727 active cases.

