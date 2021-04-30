WHO expects assessment of Moderna and two Chinese vaccines by end of next week

WHO expects assessment of Moderna and two Chinese vaccines by end of next weekReuters | Geneva | Updated: 30-04-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 19:23 IST
The World Health Organization expects to release its assessments for emergency use listing of the two main Chinese vaccines for COVID-19 as well as the Moderna shot by the end of next week, WHO Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao said on Friday.
Simao said the WHO's independent panel was assessing the Moderna vaccine and a vaccine from China's Sinopharm on Friday and was due to look at China's other main vaccine, made by Sinovac Biotech, next week.
"So, by the beginning of next week or the end of next week we will have the final assessment of these three vaccines out," she told a briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China reports 10 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier
FBI opens investigation into China every 10 hours, says director
China increasingly a near-peer competitor, posing multiple challenges: Top US intelligence officer
Taiwan's Tsai says China's military activities threaten regional stability
Taiwan's Tsai says China's military activities threaten regional stability