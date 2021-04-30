Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:44 IST
HP records 2,358 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Shimla, Apr 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Friday recorded 2,358 fresh COVID-19 cases and 37 related deaths, a senior health official said.

Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said the death toll from COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh stands at 1,484, while the infection tally mounted to 99,287 in the state with the addition of new cases.

Ten of the new deaths were reported from Kangra; seven from Sirmaur; five from Shimla; four each from Una and Hamirpur; three from Mandi; two from Kullu and one each from Solan and Kinnaur, he said.

There are 18,425 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the official stated.

As many as 1,730 coronavirus patients have recuperated from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 79,310, Jindal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

