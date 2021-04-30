Left Menu

Mauritius sends 200 oxygen concentrators to India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:01 IST
Mauritius sends 200 oxygen concentrators to India
Representative Image Image Credit: picryl

Mauritius has joined an international initiative in extending support to India in its fight against a severe second wave of coronavirus pandemic that has swept through the country.

Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth said both the countries are united in the fight against COVID-19. Mauritius has already sent a shipment of 200 oxygen concentrators.

''The Republic of Mauritius has donated 200 oxygen concentrators to help medical staff in India treat people suffering from the virus,'' he said. ''Our hearts and prayers go out to the people of India in these difficult times and my thoughts are with Prime Minister Modi and his government in this daunting fight against the COVID-19 virus,'' he said.

As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic, countries around the world have announced sending medical supplies to help it tide over the situation.

The leading countries that have announced assistance to India include the US, Russia, France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait and Mauritius.

