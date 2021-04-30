2 suspended as Remdesivir goes missing from Aurangabad hosp

2 suspended as Remdesivir goes missing from Aurangabad hospPTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 30-04-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:30 IST
Two contract workers were placed under suspension in Aurangabad after 48 vials of Remdesivir, a key medicine in COVID-19 treatment, went missing from a civic-run hospital, an official said on Friday.
The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation official said the vials had gone missing from Meltron Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility.
''Apart from the two people being suspended, the civic administration has also asked the health department to file a police case in this matter,'' he added.
