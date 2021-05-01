India's Serum Institute CEO plans to start vaccine production outside India - The Times

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India, told the Times newspaper in the UK that he is planning to start vaccine production in countries outside India.

"There's going to be an announcement in the next few days," he was quoted as saying by the newspaper https://bit.ly/3eNPSXF in an interview published on Friday, when asked whether Britain would be included in those countries.

