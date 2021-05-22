Left Menu

Second case of black fungus reported in HP

A native of Arki in Solan district has been diagnosed with the black fungus infection, also known as mucormycosis, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospitals Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj said. A native of Khagar in Hamirpur district was diagnosed to be suffering from mucormycosis.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-05-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 20:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The second case of black fungus infection has been detected in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Saturday. A native of Arki in Solan district has been diagnosed with the black fungus infection, also known as mucormycosis, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital's Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj said. The woman is currently being treated at the IGMC here, where she has been referred from Arki, he added. She has undergone surgery at the hospital and her condition is stable, Dr Janak Raj said. The second case of the black fungus infection was reported in the state a day after the state government issued a notification declaring mucormycosis an epidemic disease for one year and two days after its first case was detected. The first case of mucormycosis was detected in the hill state on Thursday. A native of Khagar in Hamirpur district was diagnosed to be suffering from mucormycosis. Dr Janak Raj, meanwhile, said there is no need to get scared of the black fungus infection.

He said, ''Mucormycosis is not a new disease and it is a non-contagious disease.'' PTI DJI RAX RAX

