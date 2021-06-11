UK reports 8,125 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily total since February
Reuters | London | Updated: 11-06-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 20:39 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain reported 8,125 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, an increase of 732 from a day earlier and the highest daily total since February 26, government statistics showed.
The government reported 17 further deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.
Advertisement
Also Read: Britain reports 3,398 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement