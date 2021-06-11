UK reports 8,125 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily total since February

Britain reported 8,125 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, an increase of 732 from a day earlier and the highest daily total since February 26, government statistics showed.

The government reported 17 further deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

