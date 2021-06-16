Left Menu

Indonesia reports 9,944 new coronavirus daily infections

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 16-06-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 14:20 IST
Indonesia reported 9,944 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, its highest daily number of new cases since Feb. 22, with 196 new deaths.

Indonesia's total infections are 1,937,652, with 53,476 fatalities overall, according to data from its COVID-19 task force.

