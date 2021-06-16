Indonesia reports 9,944 new coronavirus daily infections

Indonesia reported 9,944 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, its highest daily number of new cases since Feb. 22, with 196 new deaths.

Indonesia's total infections are 1,937,652, with 53,476 fatalities overall, according to data from its COVID-19 task force.

Advertisement

Also Read: Indonesia ends salvage efforts for sunken submarine

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)