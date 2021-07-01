Maha CM lauds medical fraternity's contribution in fight against COVID-19

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday extended greetings to the medical fraternity on National Doctors' Day and thanked health care personnel for their services during the first and second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CM in a statement lauded the contribution of health care workers in the fight against COVID-19 for the last one-and-a-half years.

Advertisement

He hailed doctors for also focusing on non-COVID-19 patients during the pandemic, and urged them to keep supporting Maharashtra's efforts to ensure the people of the state remain healthy.

''Doctors - in government hospitals or practicing privately staked their own lives for treating patients. They were the frontline warriors fighting against an invisible enemy. Many doctors succumbed to the infection and some also lost their own family members. They devoted several months to the service of patients,'' he said.

The chief minister said the fight against COVID-19 is far from over and the services of doctors, whether they are in rural areas or big hospitals, are very important.

The National Doctors' Day is observed in the honor of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)