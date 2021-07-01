Left Menu

Maha CM lauds medical fraternity's contribution in fight against COVID-19

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday extended greetings to the medical fraternity on the National Doctors Day and thanked health care personnel for their services during the first and second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.The CM in a statement lauded the contribution of health care workers in the fight against COVID-19 since the last one-and-a-half years.He hailed doctors for also focusing non-COVID-19 patients during the pandemic, and urged them to keep supporting Maharashtras efforts to ensure people of the state remain healthy.Doctors - in government hospitals or practising privately staked their own lives for treating patients.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 11:06 IST
Maha CM lauds medical fraternity's contribution in fight against COVID-19
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday extended greetings to the medical fraternity on National Doctors' Day and thanked health care personnel for their services during the first and second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CM in a statement lauded the contribution of health care workers in the fight against COVID-19 for the last one-and-a-half years.

He hailed doctors for also focusing on non-COVID-19 patients during the pandemic, and urged them to keep supporting Maharashtra's efforts to ensure the people of the state remain healthy.

''Doctors - in government hospitals or practicing privately staked their own lives for treating patients. They were the frontline warriors fighting against an invisible enemy. Many doctors succumbed to the infection and some also lost their own family members. They devoted several months to the service of patients,'' he said.

The chief minister said the fight against COVID-19 is far from over and the services of doctors, whether they are in rural areas or big hospitals, are very important.

The National Doctors' Day is observed in the honor of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

 Global
4
Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021