Indonesia ready to extend virus curbs if no case decline - govt
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 01-07-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 13:36 IST
Indonesia will tighten quarantine and boost testing and vaccinations for COVID-19 and would extend emergency measures if infections do not decline within three weeks, its government said on Thursday.
Authorities were working hard to boost oxygen supplies across Java island and aimed to test half a million people daily, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a joint news conference.
