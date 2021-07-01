Left Menu

Indonesia ready to extend virus curbs if no case decline - govt

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 01-07-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 13:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Indonesia will tighten quarantine and boost testing and vaccinations for COVID-19 and would extend emergency measures if infections do not decline within three weeks, its government said on Thursday.

Authorities were working hard to boost oxygen supplies across Java island and aimed to test half a million people daily, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a joint news conference.

Also Read: Magnitude 6.1 quake hits near Indonesia's Moluccas islands

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

