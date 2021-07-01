Left Menu

Oberoi Group vaccinates all eligible team members, third-party contractual workers

Safety, hygiene and wellbeing of both the employees and guests is of paramount importance and upon this depends the revival of the hospitality business, he added.The governments, both at the centre and state, will think of giving more relaxations only when a majority of people get vaccinated and are safe.

Oberoi Group vaccinates all eligible team members, third-party contractual workers
The Oberoi Group on Thursday said it has ensured that all the eligible employees of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, Trident Hotels and Oberoi Flight Services and third-party contractual workers have been vaccinated.

''Vaccination would ensure that our staff remains safe and healthy. Additionally, it will give confidence to everyone who interacts with them as well as our guests,'' Oberoi Group President Sanjiv Kapoor said.

Safety, hygiene and wellbeing of both the employees and guests is of paramount importance and upon this depends the revival of the hospitality business, he added.

The governments, both at the centre and state, will think of giving more relaxations only when a majority of people get vaccinated and are safe. Travel industry can fully operate only after this happens, Kapoor said.

While the Group has not made getting a jab mandatory before rejoining work for its staff, it is nevertheless educating them on how getting vaccinated will save them from the severity of COVID-19, if at all they get infected, Oberoi Group said in a statement.

