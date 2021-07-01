Left Menu

Investment to secure future of UK's Ellesmere Vauxhall car plant is weeks away - BBC

01-07-2021
Investment to secure future of UK's Ellesmere Vauxhall car plant is weeks away - BBC
Investment to secure the future of England's Ellesmere Vauxhall car factory is weeks away, the BBC reported on Thursday adding that government investment could see the firm commit to building a new model at the factory.

The BBC did not cite named sources in its report.

