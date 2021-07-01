Investment to secure future of UK's Ellesmere Vauxhall car plant is weeks away - BBC

Investment to secure the future of England's Ellesmere Vauxhall car factory is weeks away, the BBC reported on Thursday adding that government investment could see the firm commit to building a new model at the factory.

The BBC did not cite named sources in its report.

Advertisement

Also Read: Spinners script India's fights back, England end Day 1 at 269/6

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)