Covid-19 vaccination drive in Indore intended to run for 10 days but conducted for just 5 days due to shortage

Owing to a shortage of vaccines in Indore, the COVID-19 vaccination drive which was intended to run for 10 days from June 21 to June 30, was conducted for only five days. The city also failed to achieve the targeted number of vaccinations.

About 8 lakh vaccinations were to be completed in 10 days, but due to a shortage of vaccines, the health department had only vaccinated around 6.20 lakh people by running the drive only for five days. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Indore, Dr BS Setya said, "From June 19 to June 27, about 5 lakh 49 thousand 370 vaccines had come for the campaign and some more were in stock. So 6,20,492 people have been vaccinated so far."

"The campaign started from June 21. And after June 21 vaccination was done on June 23, 24, 26, and 28-- only for five days. On two days of the week, the Covid vaccination jab was not administered due to vaccination camps of children, while the remaining 3 days, vaccination was not done due to the unavailability of vaccines," he added. Many people who came to get the first dose of the vaccine said that they have been coming to the vaccination centre for the past two days and had also come to get the vaccine during the campaign but were told that there was no vaccine at the centres, so they returned.

Earlier on June 21, over two lakh people received COVID-19 vaccine shot in Madhya Pradesh's Indore setting a record for the highest number of vaccinations in a single day for any district in the country. According to Indore Collector Manish Singh, around 2,21,663 people were vaccinated under "Vaccine Mahabhiyan" in Indore, which is the highest single-day number of jabs administered by any district in the country. (ANI)

