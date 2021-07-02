Left Menu

China reports 18 new coronavirus infections versus 12 a day earlier

China reported 18 new cases of coronavirus on the mainland on July 1, compared with 12 a day earlier, the national health authority said. All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday. As of July 1, China had a total of 91,810 confirmed coronavirus cases, the commission said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-07-2021 06:48 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 06:48 IST
China reports 18 new coronavirus infections versus 12 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 18 new cases of coronavirus on the mainland on July 1, compared with 12 a day earlier, the national health authority said. All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday. There were no new deaths from COVID-19.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 22, up from 19 a day earlier. As of July 1, China had a total of 91,810 confirmed coronavirus cases, the commission said. The death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
2
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
3
Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Global
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021