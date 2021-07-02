Left Menu

India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by 853, toll crosses 400,000

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2021 09:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 09:29 IST
India reported 853 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday, taking its total toll beyond 400,000.

New infections reported over the same period were 46,617.

