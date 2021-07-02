Left Menu

English COVID-19 R number dips to between 1.1 and 1.3

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-07-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 18:06 IST
  • United Kingdom

The COVID-19 reproduction "R" number in England is estimated to have fallen to between 1.1 and 1.3, the government's latest weekly estimate said, with the daily growth rate of infection also estimated to be slightly lower.

An R value between 1.1 and 1.3 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 11 and 13 other people. Last week, it was estimated between 1.2 and 1.4.

The daily growth rate of infections was estimated between 2% and 5%, compared with 3% and 5% last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

