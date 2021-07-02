The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is surging across the globe, with Australia and South Korea posting record numbers of infections while Russia hit a new daily high in deaths, prompting some countries to tighten curbs and others to step up vaccinations. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Commission is looking at ways to agree a coordinated approach to accepting the Indian version of AstraZeneca's shot across the European Union but will need some time. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met on Friday with COVID-19 travel restrictions high on the agenda.

* The Delta variant now represents around a third of COVID cases in France, the health minister said. * Ireland will give 18- to 34-year-olds the option of receiving a vaccine one to two months earlier than scheduled in a bid to slow the spread of the Delta variant.

* Slovakia will launch a lottery with weekly prizes of up to 2 million euros for vaccinated people and offer bonuses to those who convince others to get COVID-19 shots. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Tokyo Olympics organisers will not insist on allowing spectators "at all costs", the head of the Games organising committee said amid concerns about a fresh wave of infections three weeks before the sports extravaganza begins. * Thailand will speed up inoculations of elderly and medically vulnerable people to reduce the number of patients in critical condition, as the country reported a third successive day of record deaths.

* Indonesia will increase social assistance and healthcare spending in response to a spike in cases and to soften the economic blow of tougher restrictions taking effect this week. * Taiwan will postpone four referendums due late next month because of fears about the spread of COVID-19, the election commission said, as the government raced to contain a new outbreak at a Taipei wholesale food market.

* Australia will halve the number of arrivals from overseas as its hotel quarantine system creaks under pressure from outbreaks of the Delta variant. AMERICAS

* The White House said it would send out special teams to hot spots around the United States to combat the Delta variant amid rising case counts in parts of the country where vaccination rates remain low. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The United Arab Emirates banned citizens from travelling to India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa and Nigeria, state news agency WAM reported. * The South African Medical Association threatened to take the government to court because scores of new junior doctors cannot find work placements despite staff shortages during the pandemic.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Johnson & Johnson said late Thursday that its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine showed promise against the Delta variant in a laboratory study.

* A United Nations-backed scientific research centre has teamed up with an Italian tech firm to explore whether laser light can be used to kill coronavirus particles suspended in the air and help keep indoor spaces safe. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Stocks held near record highs as investors waited to see if U.S. payroll figures will alter their bets on when central banks row back on pandemic stimulus and whether inflation is here to stay. * U.S. job growth accelerated in June, offering tentative signs that a worker shortage could be starting to ease as companies raise wages and offer incentives to entice millions of unemployed Americans sitting at home.

