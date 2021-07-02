Left Menu

Italy reports 28 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 794 new cases

Italy reported 28 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 21 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 794 from 882.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 02-07-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 20:50 IST
Italy reported 28 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 21 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 794 from 882. Italy has registered 127,615 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.26 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,469 on Friday, down from 1,532 a day earlier. There were 3 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 7 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 213 from a previous 229.

Some 199,238 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 188,474, the health ministry said.

