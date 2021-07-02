Left Menu

Haryana reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Haryana reported 76 new COVID-19 cases, 148 recoveries and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Friday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 02-07-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 23:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Haryana reported 76 new COVID-19 cases, 148 recoveries and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Friday. With this, the total active cases now stand at 1,293. As many as 7,58,046 recoveries have been reported so far.

The death toll in the state stands at 9,461. As many as 90,53,061 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far, including 75,85,087 first doses and 14,67,974 second doses.

One case of the Delta Plus COVID variant has been found in Chandigarh. Earlier on Wednesday, Health Minister Anil Vij had informed that orders have been given for the setting up of a lab for genome sequencing at the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak.

Dharam Pal, Advisor to the Chandigarh Administrator had assured that contact tracing has been completed and said that there was nothing to worry about. (ANI)

