Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 671 - RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-07-2021 08:00 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 08:00 IST
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 671 - RKI
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 671 to 3,730,353, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

The reported death toll rose by 16 to 91,023, the tally showed.

