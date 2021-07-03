Army pays tributes to jawan killed during encounter with militants

The Army on Saturday paid tributes to Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli who was killed during an encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

''In a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh Cantonment, Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen D P Pandey and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldier on behalf of the proud nation,'' an Army official said.

He said Havildar Bammanalli, 37, was part of the anti-militancy operation at Hanjan in south Kashmir. Militants fired indiscriminately upon the forces when they were conducting searches in the area.

Bammanalli sustained a gunshot wound in chest and was grievously injured, the official said. He died at the 92 Base Hospital later.

He showed the highest level of courage and valour by returning effective fire. Five militants were killed in the encounter.

Bammanalli had joined the Army in 2006.

He belonged to Village Ukkal of B Bagewadi Tehsil, Vijayapura District in Karnataka and is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son, the official said.

''The mortal remains of Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli were taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and wellbeing,'' the Army official said.

