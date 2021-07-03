Left Menu

More than 1.6 lakh COVID vaccines were administered in Delhi in the last 24 hours and a total of 82,12,158 vaccines have been administered so far.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 23:43 IST
Delhi: Over 1.6 lakh COVID vaccines administered in last 24 hrs, left with stock for 2 days
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
More than 1.6 lakh COVID vaccines were administered in Delhi in the last 24 hours and a total of 82,12,158 vaccines have been administered so far. According to the vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government, the national capital was left with COVID-19 vaccine stock for two days.

"As many as 1,60,738 vaccines were administered on July 2, including 1,30,487 people who were administered their first dose and 30,251 who took their second dose," the vaccination bulletin said. The bulletin also mentioned that the Delhi government had received 81,73,310 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far. The national capital is left with 4,78,000 vaccine doses as of the morning of July 3.

There are 2,68,000 doses of Covaxin left, while 2,10,000 doses of Covishield are left. Delhi reported 86 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours. The national capital has recorded less than 100 cases of COVID-19 for the third consecutive day.

The positivity rate of the national capital dipped to 0.11 per cent, according to the Delhi Health Bulletin, which stated there are 1,016 active cases of COVID-19 in the city. According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the total count of cases has gone up to 14,34,460.

The recovery tally of the national capital stands at 14,08,465 recoveries while 24,988 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

