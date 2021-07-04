Brazil registers 54,556 new cases of COVID-19 - Health Ministry
Updated: 04-07-2021 02:49 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 02:44 IST
Brazil registered 54,556 new cases of coronavirus and 1,635 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.
This brings the total number of cases in Brazil to 18,742,025 and total fatalities to 523,587.
