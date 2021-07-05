Left Menu

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 05-07-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 00:30 IST
Egypt eases guest limits in hospitality sector as infections fall
Egypt's cabinet on Sunday eased guest limits for hotels, restaurants, cinemas and theatres to 70% of their capacity from 50 percent at present as coronavirus infections slow, a cabinet statement said.

Egypt has been gradually easing pandemic restrictions since June 1. Official figures showed 181 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Saturday, with 27 deaths from the disease.

Also Read: Italian hospital uses CT scan to unveil secrets of Egyptian mummy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

