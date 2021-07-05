Left Menu

Pope convalescing in hospital after intestinal surgery

Pope Francis was spending his first morning convalescing on Monday in a Rome hospital following intestinal surgery. The Vatican said late Sunday that Francis, 84, responded well to the surgery on the lower part of his colon. The Vatican has said the surgery was planned, although it only announced the hospitalization after Francis had checked into Gemelli.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 05-07-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 14:19 IST
Pope convalescing in hospital after intestinal surgery
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis was spending his first morning convalescing on Monday in a Rome hospital following intestinal surgery. The Vatican has given scant details about the operation Sunday evening in Gemelli Polyclinic, a major Catholic hospital in the Italian capital. Francis is staying in special, 10th floor suite that the hospital keeps available for use by a pontiff, after Pope John Paul II stayed there several times for various medical problems. Twice daily updates on Pope Francis' condition are expected to be issued by the Vatican, with the first coming later Monday morning. The Vatican said late Sunday that Francis, 84, responded well to the surgery on the lower part of his colon. Francis had developed a diverticular stenosis, or narrowing, of the sigmoid portion of the large intestine. The Vatican has said the surgery was planned, although it only announced the hospitalization after Francis had checked into Gemelli. Doctors not connected to the pope's hospitalization have said it is common to perform a re-sectioning of the affected part of the bowel in such cases. But the Vatican didn't immediately describe what the surgery entailed or say how long it lasted.

Recovery from such surgery usually requires several days in the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global
4
NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses by illegal blasting

NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021