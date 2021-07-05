Germany looks to increase vaccine rates

Germany's disease control center says the country should aim to vaccinate 85% of people ages 12-59 and 90% of people over 60 to prevent the delta variant causing a strong resurgence of coronavirus cases this autumn and winter.

Monday's report by the Robert Koch Institute was based on mathematical modelling and survey findings. It comes as Germany's infection rate is at its lowest in months. On Monday, the institute said that five new cases per 100,000 residents have been reported over the past week. But the more contagious delta variant is thought to account for more than half of new cases.

The report said the vaccination targets are reached soon enough, then “a strong fourth wave in the coming fall/winter appears unlikely,” provided people also use basic hygiene measures and reduce contacts if infection rates rise.

Germany had given 56.5% of its entire population at least one vaccine shot by Sunday and 38.9% were fully vaccinated.

