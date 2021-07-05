PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.15 pm

Following is a state/union territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.15 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61,740 60815 809 116 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1,434,608 1,408,699 24,997 912 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 768957 758348 9496 1113 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 202,800 197943 3,468 1357 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 317250 309133 4343 3774 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 20120 19690 204 226 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 596550 578310 16122 2,118 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 952789 942756 8941 1092 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 340793 325942 7335 1555 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1706739 1681912 22646 2181 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1905023 1858189 12870 33964 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2856491 2779038 35434 41996 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2,981,721 2866806 13,818 100,626 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 9936 9570 49 278 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 118,087 114454 1,762 1871 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2500002 2432017 33059 34926 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 627498 612096 3698 11704 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 996037 977360 13457 5220 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10,541 10,502 4 35 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 167,566 162557 3,075 1934 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 823,895 811491 10,072 2,333 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 790015 780534 9015 466 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 6104917 5861720 123136 116827 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7482 7333 128 21 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh* 37105 33967 177 2961 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 519834 491561 4683 23590 -------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 722,603 711692 9,606 1,304 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 345937 340164 5115 658 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 72,718 65540 1,204 5974 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 51901 46678 871 4354 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 21334 17920 98 3316 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 25559 23158 485 1192 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 924699 894104 4248 26,294 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 21226 18793 309 1869 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 67674 63128 689 3775 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1506279 1470512 17817 17950 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 30618426 29744432 403240 459882 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 33,736 52,027 553 -18,879 *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Arunachal Pradesh as its health bulletin has not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 3,05,85,229 and the death toll at 4,02,728. The ministry said there are 4,82,071 active cases, while 2,97,00,430 people have so far recovered from the infection.

