J&K records 6 Covid deaths, 274 new cases

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-07-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 22:44 IST
Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded six COVID-19 deaths and 274 fresh cases, taking the number of fatalities and infections to 4,343 and 3,17,250 respectively, officials said.

Out of the new cases, 113 were reported from Jammu and 161 from Kashmir, they said.

Reasi district recorded the highest number of cases at 72 – all travellers, followed by Srinagar at 53, they added.

The number of active cases has dropped to 3,774 in the union territory, while 3,09,133 patients have recovered from the infection so far, according to the officials.

The Covid death toll rose to 4,343 as six patients died in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, there were 30 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the UT as no fresh case had been reported since last evening, they said.

