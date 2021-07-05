At 51, Maha reports lowest COVID-19 deaths since Mar 15; no new cases in 4 districts, 13,027 recover

Maharashtra on Monday reported 51 deaths due to coronavirus, the least since March 15, and 6,740 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count in a week, taking the infection tally to 61,04,917 and the toll to 1,23,136, a health department official said.

The state reported a sharp drop in both daily COVID-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Sunday, when it had registered 9,336 infections and 123 fatalities.

Maharashtra registered less than 7,000 daily cases for the first time since June 28, when the infection tally was 6,727. Also, the state witnessed the lowest fatalities since March 15, when 48 patients had died.

Notably, four districts - Bhandara, Hingoli, Nandurbar and Nanded - did not report any new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health department official.

The official said as many as 13,027 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 58,61,720.

The state now has 1,16,827 active cases, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 96.02 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent, he said.

According to the official, 1,69,517 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours (down from 2,22,063 on Sunday), taking their overall count to 4,27,12,460.

The official said currently, 6,42,253 people are in home quarantine and 4,233 people in institutional quarantine across the state.

According to the official, Mumbai recorded 486 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,25,161, while the death toll increased to 15,554 after 10 more patients succumbed to the infection.

He said 157 new cases were found in Pune municipal limits, taking the tally to 4,96,213, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,306 as no fresh fatality was reported in the city.

According to the official, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 42, 161, 56, 11 and 14 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Out of the 1,16,827 active COVID-19 cases across the state, the highest - 16,960 - are in Pune district, followed by Thane and Mumbai at 16,742 and 12,588 patients, respectively.

According to the health department, of the total 58,61,720 recovered patients, the highest - 10,27,119 - are from Pune district, followed by Mumbai and Thane at 7,25,161 and 5,82,160, respectively. The health department official said that in the Mumbai circle, that includes the city and its satellite towns, 1,418 more people tested positive for coronavirus, taking the tally to 16,04,321, while 17 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 32,311.

In the Pune circle, 1,550 new COVID-19 cases were reported, raising the tally to 14,34,132, while six fresh fatalities took the death toll to 26,252.

With 489 new cases and 10 fresh deaths, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the Nashik circle rose to 8,93,401 and the toll to 17,533, he said.

In the Kolhapur circle, 2,783 new cases were reported, pushing the tally to 4,30,693, while the death toll increased to 11,841 after 19 patients succumbed to the infection.

The official said with 42 new cases and one death, the COVID-19 tally in the Nagpur circle increased to 7,69,330 and the toll to 13,573.

In the Aurangabad circle, 179 people tested positive for the infection, taking the tally to 2,81,886, while the death toll increased to 6,402 after one more patient succumbed to COVID-19, the official said. The official said with 179 new cases and six fresh fatalities, the infection tally in the Latur circle rose to 3,36,289 and the death toll to 9,160.

In the Akola circle, 100 new cases raised the COVID-19 tally to 3,54,719, while the death toll increased to 5,946 with one more patient succumbing to the disease, the official said.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases-61,04,917; new cases-6,740; total deaths-1,23,136; recoveries-58,61,720; active cases; 1,16,827; total tests so far 4,27,12,460.

