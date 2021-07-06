Left Menu

No fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally at 7,482

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 06-07-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 09:55 IST
No fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally at 7,482
Months after witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases, Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh infection in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The coronavirus tally in the Union Territory remained at 7,482, he said.

Six people were cured of the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,339.

The death toll remained at 128 as no fresh fatality due to the contagion was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 15 active cases.

The local administration has been strict to contain the spread of the disease and has adopted an approach of tracking, testing, and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID test.

Altogether, 1,91,102 people have been inoculated with 32,257 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 4,14,166 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.81 percent, the official added.

