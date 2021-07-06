Cabinet Ministers considered eligible for COVID-19 vaccination

Cabinet Ministers, including Deputy Ministers, Premiers and MECs, and their direct staff are among the groups considered eligible for vaccination outside of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout eligibility criteria.

The Department of Health said it has received requests to arrange vaccination against COVID-19 for special groups and individuals who are not currently eligible to be vaccinated under the national vaccine roll-out.

"Individuals where vaccination is requested by the Presidency, the Minister of Health or the Director-General of Health. South African diplomats and their families who are posted overseas (during visits to South Africa)," said a departmental circular.

Individuals who need to travel outside of South Africa for reasons including business or work-related travel; study at an accredited educational institution; sportsmen/women who need to travel outside of South Africa to represent the country and accessing medical care will also be considered for vaccination.

"Individuals who have received one dose of Pfizer vaccine outside of South Africa more than 42 days ago will be eligible to receive a second dose of the vaccine," the circular said.

Requests to be considered eligible for vaccination outside of the vaccine rollout eligibility criteria should be submitted by email to vaccine.admin@health.gov.za using the form.

The submission of documents supporting an individual's application for vaccination may be requested and must be submitted before the application approval.

This documentation may include but is not limited to a visa, work or study permit for the country to which the individual is travelling, a letter from the employer, institution of study or sports federation, and an affidavit signed by the commissioner of oaths.

Embassy staff based in South Africa, as well as individuals working for United Nations and other international agencies, will be vaccinated in line with the national vaccination programme eligibility criteria.

However, these individuals will receive priority, and their vaccination will be expedited. All requests should be approved by a senior manager, said the department.

All vaccines will need to be registered on the Electronic Vaccine Data System (EVDS), and individuals who are eligible to be vaccinated should register themselves on the EVDS.

Individuals who are not yet eligible to register on EVDS must submit their details and request using the form together with any required documentation to vaccine.admin@health.gov.za.

Where groups are to be prioritised, contact details, including name, ID or passport number, contact number and medical aid details, should be submitted in the form of an excel spreadsheet.

The submitting organisation must ensure that all information is correct and that individuals have consented to the submission of their personal details, and inclusion of these details on the EVDS.

Once available, the EVDS vaccination code will be sent to the individual. Except in exceptional cases, no scheduling of vaccinations will be done, and individuals will be responsible for arranging vaccination at a local vaccination site, the department said in the circular.

The criteria outlined will be reviewed and updated on a regular basis.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)