Indonesia reports record 31,189 new COVID-19 cases, 728 deaths
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 06-07-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 14:52 IST
Indonesia reported 31,189 new coronavirus infections and 728 deaths on Tuesday, both record daily increases, health ministry data showed.
The Southeast Asian country has recorded a total of 2,345,018 COVID-19 cases and 61,868 deaths.
