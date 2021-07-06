Left Menu

Sikkim reports 177 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 21,403

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 06-07-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 18:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Sikkim reported 177 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 21,403, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 309 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

East Sikkim district reported 86 new cases followed by 44 each in West Sikkim and South Sikkim and 3 in North Sikkim district, the bulletin said.

The Himalayan state now has 1,894 active COVID-19 cases while 18,944 people have recovered from the disease and 256 patients have migrated to other states, it said.

East Sikkim district has logged the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 13,328 followed by 4,492 in South Sikkim, 2,853 in West Sikkim and 474 in North Sikkim district.

Sikkim has so far tested 1,68,667 samples for COVID-19 including 846 in the last 24 hours.

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 20.9 per cent, while the recovery rate has increased to 88.5 per cent, it added.

