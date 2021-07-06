At 453, Mumbai reports lowest COVID-19 cases since Feb 9; ten die, 482 recover

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 453 new coronavirus infections, the lowest daily count since February 9, and 10 fresh fatalities for the second day in a row, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, with 453 new cases and 10 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 tally jumped to 7,25,620, while the death toll rose to 15,564.

The city reported the lowest single-day number of COVID-19 cases since February 9, when it had witnessed 375 infections.

The financial capital of the county reported a minor dip in new cases as compared to Monday, when it had registered 489 infections.

Mumbai recorded only 10 fresh fatalities on the second day in a row after reporting over 20 deaths for five consecutive days since June 30.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 30,554 tests were conducted for detecting coronavirus, taking their cumulative number to 73,53,737, the BMC said.

According to the civic body, Mumbai's average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has reached 822 days, while the average growth rate of the infection between June 30 and July 5 was 0.08 per cent.

With 482 COVID-19 patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the number of recovered cases rose to 6,99,823, it said.

Mumbai has 7,908 active COVID-19 cases and its recovery rate stood at 96 per cent, as per the municipal body.

The city has 74 sealed buildings (where certain number of residents have tested coronavirus positive) and 13 containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements), it said.

The financial capital had reported the highest-ever 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4, while the most deaths in a day during the second wave - at 90 - were recorded on May 1.

