PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.15 pm

Following is a state/union territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.15 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61,752 60837 809 106 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1,434,608 1,408,699 25,001 833 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 769030 758442 9506 1082 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 202,945 198123 3,469 1326 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 317481 309554 4345 3582 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 20129 19709 204 216 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 596736 578590 16131 2,015 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 952836 942882 8942 1012 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 340882 326043 7338 1538 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh* 1706739 1681912 22646 2181 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1908065 1861937 12898 33230 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2859595 2784030 35526 40016 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2,996,094 2877557 13,960 104,105 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 9947 9604 49 255 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 118,227 114673 1,763 1791 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2503481 2435872 33132 34477 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 628282 613124 3703 11455 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 996359 977893 13462 5004 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10,547 10504 4 39 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 167,823 162787 3,079 1957 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 823,964 811699 10,072 2,193 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 790042 780578 9017 447 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 6113335 5872268 123531 114297 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7487 7343 128 16 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 37879 34525 181 3173 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam* 519834 491561 4683 23590 -------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 722,746 711913 9,612 1,221 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 345983 340257 5117 609 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 73,581 66132 1,218 6231 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 52358 47173 880 4305 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 21854 18255 98 3501 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 25619 23271 489 1134 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 927186 897362 4299 25472 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 21403 18944 309 1894 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 68148 63411 694 3961 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1507241 1472132 17834 17275 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 30660218 29789596 404129 455539 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 41,792 45,164 889 -4,343 *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Assam and Uttar Pradesh as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 3,06,19,932 and the death toll at 4,03,281. The ministry said there are 4,64,357 active cases, while 2,97,52,294 people have so far recovered from the infection.

