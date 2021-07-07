Left Menu

Zimbabwe back to strict lockdown as virus surges

PTI | Harare | Updated: 07-07-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 09:00 IST
  • Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe has returned to strict lockdown measures to combat a resurgence of COVID-19 amid vaccine shortages.

Infections have dramatically increased in recent weeks despite a night curfew, reduced business hours, localised lockdowns in hotspot areas, and bans on inter-city travel.

The country's information minister announced the virus has spread to rural areas which have sparse health facilities.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced after a Cabinet meeting that most people must stay at home, similar to restrictions on movement adopted in March last year when towns and cities became almost deserted.

People will now need letters from employers to justify why they must venture out of their neighbourhood.

Zimbabwe is one of more than 14 African countries where the delta variant is quickly spreading. The delta variant was first identified in India.

