Stevanato Group, maker of COVID-19 vaccine vials, eyes $7 bln valuation in U.S. IPO
Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 19:38 IST
Italy's Stevanato Group S.p.A., a maker of glass vials for COVID-19 vaccine and other healthcare products, said on Wednesday it is seeking a valuation of over $7 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.
