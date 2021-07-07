Left Menu

UK daily coronavirus cases surpass 30,000 for first time since January

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 20:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain on Wednesday reported 32,548 cases of COVID-19, the first time the figure has surpassed 30,000 since January as the government looks set to ease almost all coronavirus measures later this month.

An additional 33 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were also registered, according to official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

