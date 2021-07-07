Donations are way to get COVID-19 vaccines to Latin America -health organization

Donations of vaccines against COVID-19 are the way to get doses to Latin American countries in need, a top official from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

Carissa Etienne said the COVAX vaccine sharing facility had faced serious supply-side problems last month, partly because of a lack of vaccines from India.

