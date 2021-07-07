Left Menu

Donations are way to get COVID-19 vaccines to Latin America -health organization

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-07-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 22:02 IST
Donations are way to get COVID-19 vaccines to Latin America -health organization
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Donations of vaccines against COVID-19 are the way to get doses to Latin American countries in need, a top official from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

Carissa Etienne said the COVAX vaccine sharing facility had faced serious supply-side problems last month, partly because of a lack of vaccines from India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021