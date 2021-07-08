Left Menu

Chinese city on Myanmar border reports two new local cases

Chinese authorities in the southwestern province of Yunnan reported two new confirmed locally transmitted cases for July 7, of which one was previously identified as an asymptomatic case. This compared with 15 confirmed locally transmitted cases the previous day, which were all identified in the city of Ruili, bordering Myanmar. Yunnan province also reported one new asymptomatic case imported from abroad.

Yunnan province also reported one new asymptomatic case imported from abroad. The province has recorded a spate of local cases recently, and is preventing individuals from leaving or entering Ruili without special permission. China does not classify asymptomatic cases as confirmed cases.

