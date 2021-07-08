Left Menu

French people should avoid Spain, Portugal for summer holidays due to COVID risks - minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-07-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 11:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • France

French Junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Thursday that he was advising French people to avoid Spain and Portugal for their summer holidays, due to risks tied to the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant.

Beaune made the comments on the France 2 television channel.

